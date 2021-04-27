Australia is lucky to be progressing through the coronavirus pandemic compared to countries across the globe, however one of the issues that continues to loom is the many citizens who are stuck overseas and those who are separated from loved ones.

Byron Cooke, podcaster and good friend of Jase & PJ, is one father who has recently had his travel restriction exemption denied in the hope he could visit his son Zepher in the USA. The close pair have been separated for 16 months.

Joining the show on Tuesday, Byron explained the process with Jase & PJ and how it compared to the current debate involving Australia’s cricket team being able to travel and come home from India.

We’re sending our best wishes to Byron and Zephyr and we hope they can be reunited soon.