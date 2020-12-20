Victorians planning on returning home today before the midnight border cut-off might have to be a little patient at Sydney Airport.

The majority of flights from Sydney to Melbourne have now been cancelled by airlines, in light of the strict border restrictions that came into effect for travellers overnight.

Despite the reimposed border restrictions, Victorians wishing to return home ahead of Christmas have been given until midnight on Monday night to get back from greater Sydney and the Central Coast if they wish to avoid hotel quarantine.

38 domestic and connecting international flights from Sydney into Melbourne have now been cancelled by airlines.

Victorians returning from anywhere in NSW deemed a “red zone” by the Victorian state government must seek an exemption to return home, get tested for coronavirus within a day upon their return, then isolate at home for 14 days since they were last in an affected area.

Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast have been identified as red zones, while people who have been in Sydney’s Northern Beaches are being told that they are not allowed to enter Victoria.

People who have been in regional NSW will not be subject to the restrictions.

Melbourne Airport is said to be bracing for a rush of returning Victorians today and has already set up a testing facility for those coming from NSW.

You can see an up-to-date list of which flights have been cancelled at Melbourne Airport’s website here.