It turns out PJ wasn’t the only one who managed to jump on a plane to be with their beloved during the pandemic… superstar songwriter Vance Joy filled out the paperwork and has jetted off to Spain to be with his partner too!

Chatting to the crew over Zoom, PJ took the opportunity to send Vance on a little mission around the beautiful city of Barcelona to suss out a tattoo that is currently residing on her fiancé BJ’s chest.

It resembles a ‘Spanish Lady’ and apparently it is not an ex but was drawn on by a cartoonist.

Will the locals know her?

