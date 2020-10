The big day has finally arrived… PJ has left hotel quarantine in New Zealand. SHE’S FREE TO GO!!

Before she stepped out into the world again, Jase surprised PJ by getting her boyfriend BeeJ on the phone to talk about their romantic weekend plans.

However, it seems it has been such a long time since the couple had seen each other, BeeJ had trouble recalling PJ’s name!

Hear the final chat before freedom…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!