PJ has officially spent her first night in hotel quarantine in New Zealand. After getting off her flight in Auckland, she was whisked onto a three-hour bus ride to Rotorua where she’ll now call home for the next two weeks.

It had been a long journey, however, thing got real when she was greeted by New Zealand Army officials and learnt some VERY interesting information about her hotel. Yikes.

