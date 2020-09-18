We’ve heard a lot about hotel quarantine over the last few months, but do you know what it is like to go through it?

Well, thanks to PJ, you are about to find out!

After spending her first night at a New Zealand hotel which she will remain for 14 days, she has detailed her experience in a special podcast – including checking in, what she’s allowed to do, what her room is like and what her fellow travellers have been up to.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM from KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!