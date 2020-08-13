It has been a tough year for everyone, and those in the community who live far away from their families and partners have felt the distance more than ever before.

PJ can relate as she spent the last five months holding out for any news on when she could finally get on a plane back to New Zealand to see her family and boyfriend, BJ.

Knowing that she had been struggling with being alone, Jase and the rest of the Jase & PJ team wanted to do something special for her 30th birthday by finally getting her on a flight back home to her loved ones in September.

PJ found out live on air and as you can imagine, it was a very emotional moment for her…

