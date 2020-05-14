Sure, your 2020 travel plans are down the drain, but if you had your hopes up for next year or even the year after, you might want to sit down.

The chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac has revealed that the impact of the global health crisis may see overseas travel not return to normal until 2023. Yep, that’s three years from now!

“We have published today a new forecast about a potential recovery of the air traffic, and what we see is that things should come back to normal in 2023, which is later than our previous forecast,” he told ABC News Breakfast today.

“That shows, you know, the importance and the severity of this crisis on air transport… We should join progressively the historical trends by the beginning of 2023.

“What we have planned is to restart the industry, first by reopening domestic markets, then regional continental markets, such as Asia-Pacific, or Europe, or North America.

“At the end of 2020, the traffic should be between 50 to 55 per cent of the same level that was in place in 2019. So we would lose something like half the traffic for 2020.”

It has been reported that Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in discussion with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the possibility of a ‘travel bubble’ between the two countries, which will boost give tourism a much-needed boost.

