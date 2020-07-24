The largest airline in the Middle East will start playing for passengers medical and quarantine bills, if a customer is diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travels.

As part of an effort to boost ‘travel confidence’ across the world, Emirates have announced they will cover medical expenses of almost AU$245,000 and quarantine hotel costs of approximately AU$160 per day for 14 days, should passengers be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel.

At the moment, most states in Australia will make customers fork out for their own accommodation and it can cost up to $5,000 for 4 days.

“Emirates will cover its passengers for COVID-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel on board Emirates, to and from the UAE and around the world, free of charge,” the Emirate’s media office said in a statement.

“Emirates has worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility. “We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel. It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative.”

Emirates have also announced they will add services for passengers in Australia, even though a travel ban is in place.

They will now add additional flights from Dubai to Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, , in an attempt to bring passengers abroad back home.

According to the airline, this cover for COVID-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs will be offered to customers regardless of class of travel or destination and will take effect immediately until 31 October 2020.