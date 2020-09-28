New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says that she has begun talks about reopening the Victorian border after the state recorded its lowest number of new cases in over three months.

On Monday, Victoria recorded just 5 new cases over a 24-hour period, bringing the city’s rolling average of new daily cases down to 20.3.

Ms Berejiklian said that she has been talking with her ministers about when borders with Victoria could be eased.

“I don’t want to leave borders closed a day longer than we need to,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“But we also don’t want to throw away all the hard work we’ve done here in New South Wales.

The NSW Premier also flagged that she would prefer to see border restrictions with Victoria scrapped before any potential trans-Tasman bubble is explored.

New South Wales recorded two consecutive days without a new, confirmed case of COVID-19.

Victoria, meanwhile, currently has 359 active cases of the virus across the state.