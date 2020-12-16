Melbourne City Council has announced their very own voucher in an attempt to lure people back to the CBD.

The announcement comes following the government’s much-publicised $200 travel vouchers which sold out in minutes, after some teething issues.

The city version of the vouchers will aim at boosting the city’s strugghttps://www.gold1043.com.au/lifestyle/travel/second-batch-of-victorian-travel-vouchers-snapped-up-in-minutes/ling shops, restaurants, bars, pubs, hotels and entertainment venues.

The final details of the vouchers, including how much will be on offer is yet to be announced, but the program is expected to get underway next year.

Those with the vouchers will be encouraged to stay the night in the city, and indulge at the city’s famous restaurants.

A city councillor told the Herald Sun that the voucher scheme would rival the state government’s, going as far to as to label it a ‘war’.

“The voucher wars are about to happen … I was very disappointed in the amount of support for inner city but at the same time I recognise that our friends in the regionals do need help as well,” Cr Le Liu told the Herald Sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the state government’s scheme, the $200 vouchers can only be used in the state’s regions.