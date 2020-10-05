The Northern Territory Government has announced that most people living in regional Victoria will be able to travel to the state without ongoing mandatory quarantine from November 2.

In an announcement on Monday, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said that the decision was made after the rolling average had fallen to “next to nothing” and there were no mystery cases.

“All the numbers basically amount to this – regional Victoria has crushed the coronavirus,” Gunner said.

“The critical factor for making this decision is regional Victoria’s success in easing their restrictions without spreading the virus.

“They are stepping out of lockdown while still staying safe.”

However, four council areas remain on Northern Territory’s watchlist and are currently excluded from the relaxation – Greater Geelong, the Macedon Ranges, Mitchell Shire and East Gippsland Shire. These councils recorded at least one positive case in the past fortnight but still could be included by November 2 if cleared of new cases.