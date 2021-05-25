New Zealand has hit pause on restriction-free travel with Aussies coming from Victoria.

The news follows confirmation from Victorian health authorities of five new cases of community transmission after it was discovered that contact tracing information fed to the community had been incorrect.

Victorians were initially warned that a positive COVID case had visited the Woolworths Epping supermarket, it was later clarified to be the supermarket’s Epping North store.

News of the travel bubble pause will mean that quarantine-free travel across the Tasman from Victoria will be put on hold for 72 hours, coming into force 5:59pm today (AEST).

A statement from New Zealand reads that the pause on the travel bubble will remain “under constant review”.

“New Zealand officials have assessed that the most cautious option is to pause the travel bubble with Victoria as there are still several unknowns with the outbreak,” the statement continues.

The pause on the travel bubble coincides with renewed restrictions in the state which will come into effect from 6pm this evening.

