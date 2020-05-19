Airline passengers will be handed face masks, sanitising wipes and all customers will be encouraged to sanitise their hands before getting on-board Qantas and Jetstar flights.

In new measures announced by the Qantas group, the measures include:

• Contactless check-in can be completed online or via the app and customers are also to use self-service bag drop.

• Hand sanitising stations at gates on departure and arrival.

• Enhanced cleaning of seats, seatbelts, overhead lockers, air vents, kiosks and toilets.

• Physical distancing at airports and in lounges.

And while on-board passengers will be notice these changes:

• Face masks will be provided to all customers.

• Sanitising wipes will be provided to passengers to wipe down seat belts, trays and armrests.

• Passengers will be asked to stay in their seats as much as possible.

• There will be limited food and beverage options available.

The new changes will begin from Friday, June 12.

Qantas chief executive officer Alan Joyce said “We’re relying on the co-operation of passengers to help make these changes work for everyone’s benefit and we thank them in advance for that,” he said.

“Given the great job Australians have done at flattening the curve we’re confident they’ll respond positively to these temporary changes to how we fly.”

Customers can now book flights for between May 21 and June 30 this year for travel between June 12 and October 31 2020 .

The airlines will waive any change feeds for customers who need to change their flights down the lane.

For any customers who have existing overseas travel booked between August 1 and October 31 2020, customers who wish to change their plans can cancel their booking and get a full credit.

The credits must be requested by June 30.

Jetstar credit vouchers allow up to two years to travel from the date of use.

