With news that regional travel restrictions will soon be easing across New South Wales and Victoria, there’s even more good news on the way, with new details being released about the start of the 2020 ski season.

Australia’s major ski resorts have released information about how and when they will be able to open up to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ski season will look very different this year though, with none of the resorts planning to open for the traditional start date of the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

There will also be strict social distancing rules in place and possible changes to the way things operate, such as longer queues for lifts, possibly no group lessons, and visitors may have to bring their own helmets and clothing rather than hiring them.

“Resorts are going to manage very carefully the numbers of people who come up to the resorts,” said chief executive of the Australian Ski Areas Association, Colin Hackworth, according to 9 News.

“Social distancing will be maintained at all times so, for example, a quad chair, you will ride alone or with family members.”

While regional travel will be allowed in NSW from June 1, a start date for the 2020 season at resorts like Perish, Thredbo and Charlotte Pass hasn’t been set yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Victoria however, the start of the season has been set for June 22, two weeks later than usual, with each ski resort making their own preparations to make things safe for visitors.

You can visit each individual resort’s website for more detailed information on how they will operate.