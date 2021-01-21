Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that more Victorians will be allowed to come home from New South Wales.

From 6PM tonight, all but one LGA in Greater Sydney will become an orange zone. Victorians will be able to apply for a permit, and will be required to be tested within 72 hours of their arrival home and isolate until their receive a negative result.

The LGA that will remain a red zone is Cumberland.

The Premier also confirmed that from 6PM, regional NSW – with the exception of the Blue Mountains and Wollongong – will become a green zone. Travellers will still require a permit, but will not need to be tested on arrival into the state. It is still encouraged to watch for symptoms.

Greater Brisbane will also become a green zone from 6PM tonight.

Restrictions on visitors to the home will also be relaxed from 11:59PM tonight from 15 to 30 people. It comes after Victoria records a 16th day of no locally transmitted cases.

