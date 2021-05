The Indian-Australian community has been rocked by the Federal Government’s decision to ban Indian travel until at least May 15.

Some high-profile Australians that have been impacted include our cricket team who will need to travel back from India via the Maldives or Sri Lanka. Coach Mike Hussey has unfortunately tested positive to coronavirus.

Jase & PJ spoke to Krista Henriques, wife of cricketer Moises Henriques, who was able to give an insider point of view of how the travel ban is impacting Australians. She also gave a strong opinion on the government’s decision to close travel between India and Australia.