Victoria’s latest round of $200 travel vouchers have been snapped up in three minutes, with the state government announcing more will be released for those who missed out.

The 50,000 vouchers for travel in regional Victoria were released on Tuesday morning and exhausted in a record time.

With more than 46,000 people waiting to apply at 10am, the allocation was gone in three minutes and 35 seconds.

It was the largest release of the vouchers to date, with 200,000 now taken up by Victorians.

Overwhelming demand led to the website crashing when the first batch was released last December.

“It’s quite extraordinary,” acting Premier James Merlino told reporters.

“Whether it’s the 40,000 we had allocated for greater Melbourne, or all the rounds of vouchers for regional Victoria – they just go like that.”

Late on Tuesday, acting Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Jaala Pulford announced unused regional vouchers taken up in earlier rounds would form the basis of a fourth release.

Details will be unveiled at a later date.

The scheme was launched to boost the local tourism sector, which was ravaged by the state’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

The state government said Victorians pumped $85 million into the economy as part of 52,000 first-round redemptions, staying five nights on average and spending roughly $1700 per voucher.

To redeem the latest $200 vouchers, holiday-makers will need to spend $400 on accommodation, tours or attractions in Victoria between April 6 and May 31 and stay at least two nights in paid accommodation.

“We know that our famous holiday destinations will be busy over Easter – these vouchers will help to ensure that demand stays high across April and May,” Ms Pulford said in a statement.

AAP