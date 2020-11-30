Melbourne’s public transport system will soon see some of the biggest changes to metropolitan train services in years, kicking off from January 30 2021.

450 new services will be added to a new Victorian timetable, including 280 Melbourne, which will carry an extra 100,000 passengers per week.

To celebrate the changes, commuters will enjoy a 30 per cent discount for three months between 9:30AM and 4PM or after 7PM.

The City Loop will get a shake-up with the removal of the Frankston line, which will see travellers required to change at Caulfield or Richmond if they wish to travel there.

The Pakenham and Cranbourne lines will also start travelling anti-clockwise through the City Loop as well.