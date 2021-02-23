Melbourne will soon have its own travel voucher voucher scheme in an effort to pump money back into the CBD after its long lockdown.

Similar to the regional scheme, Victorians can try their hand at applying for one of 40,000 $200 travel vouchers to use for a trip to Melbourne.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the scheme is a “good start” in pulling the city out of the economic recession.

“The 40,000 accommodation vouchers for metro Melbourne are a good start to encouraging more people to rediscover the best of what our city has to offer,” Capp said on Twitter.

“However, the challenges to the tourism industry are immense and co-ordinated support with need to continue for some time.

“Further co-ordination and ongoing support from all levels of government will be needed to reboot our city’s economy.”

Information on how interested travellers can apply for the scheme will be available shortly.

