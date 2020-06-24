An inter-city Melbourne council is bidding to tackle COVID-19 by closing three major roads.

The aim was to try and free-up bike lanes and footpaths to ensure social distancing could be adhered to.

Trenerry Crescent in Abbotsford, Coppin St in Richmond and Wellington St in Collingwood for three months could still close with amendments, following consultation with residents.

Councillor Stephen Jolly of Yarra Council said “The outrage at the undemocratic proposal to close major streets without talking first to locals has had an effect.’

“Council backed off and will now consult first on Trenerry Crescent and have changed the proposals for Wellington and Coppin Streets.”

The project could cost up to $250,000 to implement.

The Department of Transport would have to sign off on any road changes.

