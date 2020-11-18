A man in the US has been banned from an airline after posting a hack on social media that supposedly would allow him to take a carry-on bag on the plane.

In the video, TikTok user RobKAllDay is filmed manipulating his digital boarding pass issued by Spirit Airlines with his phone so the “carry-on bag”s section reads “1” instead of “0” – indicating that he had paid for a carry-on bag which he hadn’t.

The hack was originally uploaded to the social media platform in September and had been viewed over 2.7million times.

Despite the passenger insisting in the caption that he had not gone through with the scheme, Spirit Airlines weren’t impressed with his idea and issued him with a two-year ban from flying with them. Ouch.

“As you know you created a video on the social media platform ‘TikTok’ showing users how to manipulate a Spirit Airlines boarding pass and fraudulently indicate they paid for a carry-on bag to the financial detriment of Spirit Airlines,” the letter reads.

“Additionally, as evidenced in the video’s comments, you have also been advising users specifically on what cell phone application they should download to carry out the scam.

The punishment also includes not being to enter Spirit Airline’s facilities, and if he is caught doing so, law enforcement could get involved for trespassing.

Of course, Rob K had to post it online and he was very surprised by the airline’s decision, describing them as a “bunch of babies.”

The moral of the story is, don’t mess with airlines!

