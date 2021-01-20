Keen travellers have been quick to snap up the latest round of regional Victoria travel voucher, with 40,000 gone within 20 minutes.

The new batch went live at 10am this morning but the allocation was reported to be exhausted by 10:16am.

The lucky Victorians who claimed a $200 voucher today will be able to redeem them between January 27 and April 1.

Anyone who missed out will now need to wait until 10am on March 30.

On a positive note, the site did not crash which was a major issue when an overwhelming number of people attempted to take advantage of the offer the first time around.

