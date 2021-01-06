Passengers on the Spirit of Tasmania will soon be able to take their cars or motorcycles on the ferry for free.

The move is part of the state’s push to help revive its ailing tourism industry following a pandemic-affected 2020.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announced the move on Wednesday.

“For travel between 1 March 2021 and 30 June 2021, Australians can take their car or motorbike to the Apple Isle at zero cost and discover everything this beautiful state has to offer,” Mr McCormack said.

Travellers to the island will get free transport for their vehicles for both their crossing to Davenport and the return journey, a saving of about $240.

The move will be good news for travel-starved Victorians after spending a large chunk of 2020 locked out of most other Australian states.

The free travel for cars and motorcycles will end on June 30 this year.

