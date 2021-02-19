Incase you haven’t heard, Kate Langbroek has just spent two years in Italy with her family and soon, she’ll be sharing all her adventures in a book!

However, whilst things were smooth sailing at first, Kate is dealing with procrastination and she has pointed the finger at the publisher for something she said to her back overseas.

Luckily, Yumi Stynes – a book-writing extraordinaire – was able to provide some tips on getting things back on the road.

Whenever it comes out, we are looking forward to reading all of Kate’s stories!