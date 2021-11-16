If you have been listening to the 3PM Pick Up, there is no doubt you have heard about Kate’s adventures in Italy – and if you haven’t, here is the lowdown:

A couple of years back, Kate and her husband Peter gathered their four kids, packed up their belongings and moved to the land of pasta and gelato for the adventure of a lifetime.

Kate expected the experience would be the ultimate way to live life after the family experienced curveballs in the past, but it was the learnings and memories that will truly stay with them for a lifetime.

To explain more in detail, Kate read an excerpt from her new book ‘Ciao Bella!’ which is all about her family’s adventures in Italy. From the moment the idea sparked to navigating the supermarket, Kate has noted it down for us to live vicariously through her… all over again!

