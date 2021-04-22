Happy Friday!

Jetstar’s released special Friday sales which they’ve named ‘Limited Time Only’ because these flights are going to be super limited!

As of 9 am today Friday 23rd April we’re gonna see over 250,000 flights on sale between Australia and New Zealand as well as some internal domestic flights.

We’re talking Melbourne to Christchurch for just $195 or you can get over to Ulure for just $89!

There’s a heap of other special fares out of Melbourne to a bunch of places,.

The sale ENDS Monday the 26th of April so you pretty much only have this weekend to decide as-if there is ANYTHING TO DECIDE!

Get those flights, pack your bags and live a little, please, I’m begging you.

The Jetstar ‘Limited Time Only’ sale starts at 09:00am AEDT Friday 23 April 2021 and runs until 11:59pm AEDT Monday 26 April 2021, unless sold out prior.