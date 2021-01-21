Is it time you dusted off that suitcase and explored Australia? This year could be the time to do it.

And if you can grab one of these fares, you’ll save some pretty pennies.

Jetstar has launched a huge ‘Holiday Here’ flight sale overnight and the prices will have you rushing to check your calendar.

If you’ve Adelaide is on your bucket list, you could be checking out the City of Churches for as little as $35!

Or if Sydney is in your sights, you can jet off to see the Harbour Bridge for just $39.

Hobart is looking tempting too at just $45 a pop. A STEAL!

Perhaps you’d like to visit Australia’s rich heritage and travel to Uluru from Melbourne Airport. You’ll get there for just $89. Go on, make it happen.

Have a look at all the deals, including the travel periods at Jetstar.com.