Jetstar are looking like they want to help Victorians celebrate the fact that we can go on holiday again!

The airline is serving up cheap flights to the Sunshine State ahead of the border’s reopening on December 1.

Flights to the Gold Coast are going for just $79, you can get to the Sunshine Coast for $99 and Cairns for $109.

Brisbane, Townsville and the Whitsundays are all on the list of bargains too, along with heaps of other destinations around the country.

The sale ends at tonight at 11:59pm though, so you really have to make a snap decision.

Get in quick, book the flights and sort of the annual leave later, we say!

You can find the full list of cheap fares along with their valid travel dates at the Jetstar website.

