You might be thinking that an epic holiday is off the cards this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but not to worry, Jetstar is here to save the day!

The discount airline has put on an epic sale on domestic flights in order to encourage everyone to travel here this year.

And honestly we’re currently planning about 5 different trips for when all the borders have reopened in our heads as we speak!

If you’re wondering just how cheap the deal is, we’re talking $19 a piece!

There are 22 different domestic routes and 15 different destinations, according to Finder.com.au, available on the sale between July and October this year such as:

– Sydney to Adelaide

– Melbourne to Adelaide

– Gold Coast to Melbourne

– Sydney to Brisbane

– Melbourne to Sydney

– Melbourne to Sunshine Coast

– Sydney to Ballina Byron

– Sydney to Proserpine

Eligible travel dates are from 14 July until 17 September and then from 6 October until 31 October, ruling out peak school holiday periods, but either way we’d travel at any time for this cheap!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The flights go on sale from 9am TODAY (19 June) until midnight 22 June unless sold out prior, with 200,000 seats available for purchase.

So start packing your bags and putting in that annual leave! Time for a much needed getaway!