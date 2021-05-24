Commuters in Melbourne today could be going home to plan their next holiday in celebration of Jetstar’s 17th birthday.

The airline is taking over railway stations in Melbourne and Sydney today, turning Flinders Street Station Station into a pop-up airport.

From 6am this morning, Jetstar are taking over screens in Flinders Street Station with QR codes scannable to redeem flight vouchers between $50 and $500.

Commuters will just need to scan the QR codes displayed on screens, with 70 lucky people winning a piece of the $10,000 total prize pool.

The sales comes a day after the airline began offering discount $30 flights between Sydney and Melbourne following Rex’s discount entry into the competitive route.

Happy birthday Jetstar!