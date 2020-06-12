Jetstar has dropped a big Friday Fare Frenzy and prices are starting at just $35.

With Coronavirus restrictions easing and state borders due to open by the end of July, many of us are going to be free to travel.

And to make it even easier, many routes are cheap as!

Cheap flights include:

Sydney to Ballina Byron from just $35

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Newcastle – Port Stephens from just $45

Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast (Prosperine) from just $49

Melbourne to Ballina Byron from just $69

The sale ends tonight, Friday, June 12 at 8PM!

