Jetstar has been forced to issue a warning to travellers who are looking to save money on vouchers for future trips that are currently being sold on marketplace sites such as Gumtree.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many vouchers are appearing on marketplace sites for a lower cost. For example, one listing is reportedly selling a voucher worth over $2,439 for just $2000.

With the tempting trend concerning the airline, they have stepped in to remind customers not to rush on their travel plans.

“We remind customers never to purchase Jetstar vouchers on online market places such as Gumtree, eBay or Facebook Marketplace,” a Jetstar spokesperson said.

“Jetstar vouchers are non-transferrable. When redeeming them, the person named in the voucher must either be a passenger or a contact person in the booking.

“The only way to buy Jetstar vouchers is via our Gift Vouchers page or through third-party partners.”

Jetstar made an extension on voucher expiry dates for those issued from March 1 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19, giving customers 12 months to book any available flight and two years to travel overall. Any new and existing unused travel vouchers issued became ‘multi-use vouchers’.

Customers can go here for more information.