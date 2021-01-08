Jetstar flight JQ570, which arrived in Brisbane at 11PM on January 5th has been placed on alert after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Queensland.

The passenger had been in hotel quarantine in Victoria, where she had tested positive and cleared all symptoms before departing the hotel.

However, on arrival in Queensland, she has tested positive again.

The Queensland Government believe the risk is very low to the community, as its likely the woman is shedding the virus but will ask passengers seated in the aisles around the case to isolate.