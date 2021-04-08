As the Australian Government’s new support package comes into play, Jetstar are being absolute legends and offering half-price flights across Australia.

And some of the fares are cheaper than a fancy dinner or a new pair of shoes!

For example, a hop over to Launceston will only cost you $40 and a trip to the Gold Coast will only set you back $49.

Oh, and if you’ve ever wanted to explore stunning Adelaide… it will only set you back $32! A STEAL!

Travel dates and selected routes start from April to September, so there’s an abundance of time to put in your leave request. The sale doesn’t end until July 31st or until sold out, so should probably jump on it sooner rather than later.

