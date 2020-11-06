Many Victorians were relieved when they found out that New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian decided to open the borders on November 23. Families and friends are about to be reunited finally after all this time!

The pressure is now on for the rest of Australia to open up to Victoria, including Queensland which is one place that Jase would love to get into so he could finally see his father Paul.

During Friday’s show, Jase & PJ spoke to him about the border situation and it turns out Paul was pretty chill about Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep the doors shut for now. Hmm!

