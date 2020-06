The coronavirus pandemic has shaken almost if not all industries – and one of those that is weighing on everyone’s mind is travel.

With so many people having to cancel their trips this year, any news about the future is helpful, especially with all this talk of a Trans-Tasman bubble.

On Friday, Jase & PJ spoke to Chris Zeiher from Lonely Planet who gave us further insight into the travel industry – and some tips about how much things are going to cost now that Qantas is parking its planes.