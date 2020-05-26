The global pandemic has made the public more eager to travel than ever before. You really don’t know what you have until it’s unsafe to do it.

Countries across the world are looking for ways to boost tourism once they can reopen their borders and beautiful Japan is no exception. Heck, they will even PAY for half your holiday!

In an unreal plan worth over $18 billion, the Japanese Government hopes to attract foreigners by as early as July by wiping half of the travel expenses.

There is little detail and travel bans are still in place, but basically every three nights you would stay in a hotel, you would get one night covered. You would also score museum and archaeological entry tickets under the scheme.

At this stage, Australians are still unable to travel to Japan for the foreseeable future – but hey, still worth keeping that suitcase on standby!

