Webjet has announced this morning that for 72 hours they are offering $100 discounts on flights to Darwin from Melbourne.

With prices starting as low at $150 one-way, this is a great time to experience all that Darwin has to offer.

From today to March 12 (or until sold out), all flights on all airlines will be on sale. After a year of travel restrictions and border closures, Australia’s only tropical capital city is ready and open for travellers who are seeking a different holiday.

From its balmy weather, captivating wildlife experiences, rich cultural and historical offerings and a thriving foodie scene, there is no better time to book a Darwin escape.

Grab your tickets here. For more information on the NT, click here.