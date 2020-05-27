Australians could be allowed to travel to New Zealand and the Pacific from July 1 and other countries that are ‘deemed safe’ from September according to a new timetable that has been presented by the new Tourism Restart Taskforce.

The task force has been meeting with the government once a week and following the last meeting on May 22, Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham approved the timetable that approves domestic travel and events as well as international travel.

On Wednesday, it submitted a plan to the ACT government and industry groups for a “proof of concept flight” between Canberra and Wellington departing on July 1.“We are saying that New Zealand travel will definitely commence on July 1 and from 10 September we will consider whether other bubbles can commence,” John Hart the Chair of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said.

Pacific nations are also likely to be included in the proposed bubble.

If approved, the first flight on July 1 will carry government officials, some media and business representatives.

Passengers will not have quarantine on arrival or on their return home.

“These two cities have had a very low incidence of COVID and several days and weeks with no cases, they are sister cities, capital cities and both hubs of business,’’ Hart said.

