International flights will start arriving in Victoria again from December 7 with a cap of just 160 incoming passengers a day.

The Victorian State Government spokesperson said the state had asked the Commonwealth for an extension of the suspension of international flights landing in Melbourne from November 22 to December 6 to allow final preparations for the quarantine program reset.

“The government will release further details about the program and our response to the interim report of the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry soon,” the spokeswoman said.

Victoria requested the current passenger cap and it may be revised in the future.

The Hotel Quarantine Inquiry is due to deliver its final report by December 6, which is something Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was clear he wanted to see handed down before allowing flights to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement