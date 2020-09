The day has finally arrived – PJ has packed her bags, said her goodbyes and hopped on a flight back to New Zealand to see her loved ones for the first time in eight months.

Before she left, PJ had one more morning on-air together to discuss the ins-and-outs of her travel journey and Jase was absolutely dreading saying goodbye to his “annoying little sister.”

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!