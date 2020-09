After facing the rollercoaster that is Victoria’s lockdown with her fellow Melburnians, PJ was able to catch a flight last week to New Zealand to be reunited with her loved ones.

Whilst she has been excited to finally be in her homeland, she has reflected on leaving Melbourne and admitted on-air she was holding onto some ‘leavers guilt’ for jumping on the plane.

Hear what she had to say below…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!