Kate Langbroek has officially joined Monty and Yumi on the 3PM Pick Up and she is already giving us some brilliant stories.

Of course, the team is already digging up Kate’s incredible tales from her time in Italy. Since we are all stuck at home, we are all living vicariously through her stories of eating traditional food and walking down picturesque streets.

Hey, we’ll even discuss lockdown!

One of the things Kate did have in common with a lot of travellers who head to Europe is the urge to soak up the sun and get her tan on. In fact, she risked ditching the sunscreen for a bronzed glow and was loving it.

However, one day she got a big reality check…