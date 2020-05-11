Nearly 100,000 cars have been recalled by Hyundai Australia over fears that they could catch fire, even while the engine is turned off.

The affected models in the recall include the 2007-2011 i30 hatch, 2006-2011 Elantra Sedan and 2005-2009 Santa Fe SUV.

The fire hazard is linked to a faulty electronic circuit, with two incidents recorded so far, although thankfully no one has been injured as a result of these fires.

Hyundai has said that drivers should not park an affected vehicle inside a garage or near anything flammable due to the risk of fire.

“Due to a manufacturing error, an electronic control circuit board in the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) module will short circuit when the components are exposed to moisture,” read a statement from Hyundai posted to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“There is a risk of an engine compartment fire, even when the vehicle is turned off, as the circuit is constantly powered.

“This could increase the risk of an accident, serious injury to vehicle occupants, other road users and bystanders, and damage to property.

“The short circuit does not affect the functioning of the brake system.”

The issue can be fixed with the installation of a relay kit on the circuit board, which will be down free of charge at any authorised Hyundai dealership from July, 2020.

Hyundai customers can find more information by calling the Customer are Centre on 1800 186 306.