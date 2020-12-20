Long delays are expected along Victoria’s northern borders as people rush to return home ahead of reimposed border closure.

On Sunday, the state government announced that it will be closing its border to people travelling from greater Sydney and the Central Coast due to concerns of a growing cluster in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Victorians currently in NSW have been given until midnight tonight to get back home to avoid hotel quarantine.

Many flights into Melbourne have already been cancelled, with 25 of the scheduled 43 flights from Sydney today cancelled.

Victorians wishing to return home from greater Sydney will need to ensure that they have a permit and re-enter Victoria today if they wish to avoid hotel quarantine requirements.

The Victorian government has requested 200-300 personnel from the Australian Defence Force to assist with the state’s border closure, however, a so-far limited response for the request has compounded concerns about the border delays.

It is understood that as many as 500 Victorian police are on their way to the border to patrol the checkpoints.

On Sunday, the NSW government confirmed another 30 new locally-transmitted cases of the virus, with 28 of those linked to the growing Northern Beaches cluster. The news took the total number of active cases in the state to 70.