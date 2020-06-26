The Northern Territory will close its borders to anyone who lives in a Coronavirus hotspot, in a direct response to the COVID-19 outbreaks in Melbourne.

The NT borders were due to open on July 17.

While the borders will be able, entry will be denied to anyone who lives in a designated hotspot

“If your suburb or local government area has been declared a hotspot by your state or territory government, or by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, then you will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in a regional centre and at your own cost, before you can enjoy the NT,” Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

The NT has no active Coronavirus cases and has had no community transmission.

“The Territory has stayed safe by closing our borders to all states,” Gunner said.

“In our next step, we will stay safe by keeping our borders closed to suburbs that are not safe.”

Suburbs and local government areas affected by the ban will be listed on the website coronavirus.nt.gov.au.

Victoria recorded 30 new Coronavirus cases on Friday and hotspot areas Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland would be banned from the NT at this stage.