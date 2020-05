A family on an evening walk has found a home-made explosive near a popular walking track in south-eastern Victorian.

Police are now investigating the device which was found near the Rokeby-to-Neerim rail trail near Lavinia Street about 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The Bomb Response Unit attended the scene and removed the item.

Sergeant John Roberts said the item is now under examination.

He said, “The device may have had the capability to cause injury or to cause a fire due to the dry undergrowth.”