Victorian authorities are looking to scale back the areas in New South Wales currently classified as ‘red zones’ allowing more people to return home.

Under the state’s new ‘traffic light’ permit system, the Victorian government has classified areas of the country as either red, yellow or green zones, depending on their risk of COVID-19 transmission.

However, the classification of large swathes of NSW as ‘red zones’, leaving thousands of Victorians effectively trapped in the state.

People in red zones are currently not allowed to enter Victoria unless they have an exemption, exception or a permitted worker permit.

Premier Daniel Andrews said that an announcement on designation of red zones over the border will hopefully be made soon.

“I just want to assure all Victorians, and particularly those that want to come home but can’t because it’s not safe right now, you will be in this circumstance for not a moment longer than the public health experts tell me you have to be,” Mr Andrews said on Thursday.

Victoria notched up eight consecutive days without a new locally or insterstate-acquired case of COVID-19 and will move to ease mask rules from Monday as more workers are allowed to return to the office.

Advertisement

Advertisement