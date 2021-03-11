Applications for Victoria’s popular travel voucher scheme will open again this morning, following immense popularity previously.

40,000 of the $200 travel vouchers will be up for grabs from 10am this morning, but, they come with some caveats.

The vouchers are only available to Victorian residents, aged 18 or older and must be used for travel in the state between March 19 and May 16.

To claim the voucher, you will need to spend at least $400 on accommodation, attractions or experiences, spending at least two nights in paid accommodation on your trip.

You will also need to be quick if you want to get your hands on the vouchers, with previous rounds proving so popular that allocations were exhausted within half an hour each time.

You might also need a touch of luck, with the travel voucher website previously crashing due to the number of people trying to secure their subsidised regional travel.

Victorians are being urged to stay overnight in metropolitan Melbourne as the city continues to recover from the COVID-19 tourism downturn.

You will be able to secure your travel voucher from 10am this morning by heading to the Victorian Government’s travel voucher website.